HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1009 JABEUR THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Tunisian Ons Jabeur made light work of Bernarda Pera in their fourth-round match, beating the American 6-3 6-1 in just over an hour. READ MORE:

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70°F). Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff play on Court Philippe-Chatrier before Alexander Zverev faces Grigor Dimitrov in the night session.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes centre stage on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in the day session.

