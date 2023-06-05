Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Ecuadorean youngster Paez

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign exciting Ecuador Under-20 international Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign exciting Ecuador Under-20 international Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 16-year-old, who is considered among the brightest talents in South America and has made five appearances for leaders Independiente del Valle in Ecuador's top-flight this season, will join Chelsea after he turns 18 in May 2025.

Midfielder Paez was a key player for Ecuador at this year's Under-17 Copa America, scoring two goals as they finished runners-up to Brazil. The teenager is Chelsea's first signing of the close season as they look to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after finishing in 12th place - their worst finish since 1994.

