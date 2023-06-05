Left Menu

Jim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76

American double Olympic champion Jim Hines, who became the first man to run the 100 metres in less than 10 seconds in 1968, has died at the age of 76, World Athletics said on Monday. "World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that legendary U.S. sprinter Jim Hines died on Saturday," the governing body said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:19 IST
Jim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76

American double Olympic champion Jim Hines, who became the first man to run the 100 metres in less than 10 seconds in 1968, has died at the age of 76, World Athletics said on Monday. Hines won gold in the 100m at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, clocking 9.95 seconds to set a world record, which lasted 15 years until Calvin Smith ran 9.93.

He also won gold in the 4x100m relay at the same Olympics, before retiring from athletics to play in the National Football League (NFL) with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. "World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that legendary U.S. sprinter Jim Hines died on Saturday," the governing body said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023