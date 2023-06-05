Left Menu

Rain plays spoilsport with a P7 and P6 finish for Akhil Rabindra in round two of the European GT4 Series

13.867. Akhil along with his teammate finished Qualifying 2 at P4 with a timing of 2

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:45 IST
Rain plays spoilsport with a P7 and P6 finish for Akhil Rabindra in round two of the European GT4 Series
Akhil Rabindra. (Photo- Akhil Rabindra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed the second round at the Paul Ricard circuit with a P7 & P6 finish in the Pro-AM category. This is the second season for Akhil representing the Racing Spirit of Leman team along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion, while driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR. As per a press release from the racer's team, Akhil began the weekend with a P7 in Qualification 1 with a timing of 2:13.867. Akhil along with his teammate finished Qualifying 2 at P4 with a timing of 2:14.031.

With a P7 finish in Race 1, Akhil and his team completed the 25 laps in 1:02:45.890 while Race 2 saw them improving their position marginally at P6. However, at one point Akhil was comfortably poised for a podium finish with P3 before rains played spoilsport. Post the rains, the conditions toughened up, eventually leading Akhil to a respectable P6 finish. "It was a tough one today, especially after the rains. While we definitely desired a podium finish, but I think we will have to wait till Belgium to make it happen. The car has been in good condition and I think there are some minor changes that we need to make in order to make the podium finish a reality. As a team, we are working hard and I am confident that we will see favourable results very soon," said Akhil post his race.

Akhil will be back on the grid for Round 3 of the European GT4 at Spa - Francorchamps circuit in Belgium which will take place from 30th June - 1 July 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023