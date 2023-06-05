Rain plays spoilsport with a P7 and P6 finish for Akhil Rabindra in round two of the European GT4 Series

Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed the second round at the Paul Ricard circuit with a P7 & P6 finish in the Pro-AM category. This is the second season for Akhil representing the Racing Spirit of Leman team along with his Belgian teammate, Rodrigue Gillion, while driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR. As per a press release from the racer's team, Akhil began the weekend with a P7 in Qualification 1 with a timing of 2:13.867. Akhil along with his teammate finished Qualifying 2 at P4 with a timing of 2:14.031.

With a P7 finish in Race 1, Akhil and his team completed the 25 laps in 1:02:45.890 while Race 2 saw them improving their position marginally at P6. However, at one point Akhil was comfortably poised for a podium finish with P3 before rains played spoilsport. Post the rains, the conditions toughened up, eventually leading Akhil to a respectable P6 finish. "It was a tough one today, especially after the rains. While we definitely desired a podium finish, but I think we will have to wait till Belgium to make it happen. The car has been in good condition and I think there are some minor changes that we need to make in order to make the podium finish a reality. As a team, we are working hard and I am confident that we will see favourable results very soon," said Akhil post his race.

Akhil will be back on the grid for Round 3 of the European GT4 at Spa - Francorchamps circuit in Belgium which will take place from 30th June - 1 July 2023. (ANI)

