108 member J&K contingent leaves for 66th National school games in Bhopal

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 21:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir will have a 108-strong representation at the 66th National School Games in Bhopal, starting June 10.

The Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber on Thursday flagged off contingent here at a colourful function held at Nagrota, in outskirts of the city.

A total of 90 athletes (under-19 boys and girls) and 18 officials across Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in four sports disciplines in this mega sporting event to be held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh from June 10 to June 13, they said.

The sporting disciplines include Football, Volleyball, Judo and Table Tennis.

Two Football teams comprises 36 players, while two Volleyball teams comprise of 24 players and two Judo teams include 20 players and 10 players will take part in Table Tennis, they said.

