Trials for U15, U20 Asian Wrestling Championship held successfully, Sagar Jaglan among selected wrestlers

A total of 473 wrestlers participated in the trials

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The trials for the Indian U20 and U15 Wrestling Teams for participation in the 2023 U20 and U15 Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Jordan were held successfully, said the ad-hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday. "On the final day i.e. 8th June 2023, the selection trials were finished smoothly and successfully at SAI, RC, Sonepat for selecting the Indian U20 and U15 Wrestling Teams for participation in the 2023 U20 & U15 Asian Wrestling Championship under the Chairmanship of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Member-Ad-hoc Committee of Wrestling Federation of India, Suma Shirur, Member-Ad-hoc Committee-WFI, Lalita Sharma, Executive Director, SAI, Sonepat, Jagmander Singh, Maha Singh Rao, Member, Selection Committee, Alka Tomar, Member, Selection Committee, Gian Singh, Competition Director, Rajeev Tomar, Competition Manager, Anil Mann, Competition Manager and Hargobind Singh, Chief Coach, GR (greco-roman) style were present for Selection Trials," informed the release.

A total of 473 Wrestlers were participating in today's trials and the following wrestlers have been selected to represent the country in their respective weight categories: U15 FS (freestyle):57 Kg.62 Kg. Sitender (Haryana)75 Kg. Deepanshu (Delhi)85 Kg. Nikhil (Haryana)

U15 GR:52 Kg. Yogesh (Delhi)68 Kg. Ritik (Haryana)85 Kg. Nitin (Haryana) U20 FS:57 Kg. Udit (Haryana)79 Kg. Sagar Jaglan (Haryana)97 Kg. Deepak (Haryana)

U20 GR:60 Kg. Sumit (Chandigarh)82 Kg. Rohit Dahiya (Haryana)130 Kg. Parvesh (Haryana). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

