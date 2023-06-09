Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot

It was unclear whether Alcaraz, who skipped this year's Australian Open because of a hamstring injury, was suffering from cramps or injured.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:05 IST
Tennis-Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Novak Djokovic made a huge leap towards a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory against an ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. World number one Alcaraz had just levelled the contest when disaster struck as he limped to his bench holding his right leg at 1-1 in the third set.

While he continued playing, the U.S. Open champion was clearly hampered but Djokovic was merciless, dropping only one of 12 games to book a spot for Sunday's showdown against either last year's runner-up Casper Ruud or German Alexander Zverev. It was unclear whether Alcaraz, who skipped this year's Australian Open because of a hamstring injury, was suffering from cramps or injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023