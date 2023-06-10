"Credit to Kevin Sinclair," says WI captain Roston Chase on bowler's 4-wicket haul against UAE

Following the third ODI victory for a 3-0 series sweep against UAE, West Indies skipper Roston Chase credited bowler Kevin Sinclair for adjusting to the conditions very quickly. "Credit to Kevin Sinclair, his first game here and he adjusted so quickly. Well bowled to him," Roston added in the post-match presentation.

Sinclair was awarded the "Player of the Match" for picking up four wickets conceding only 24 runs at an economy of 3.35. The WI captain also praised Alick Athanaze for his blistering knock of 65 off 45 balls.

"We lost some wickets in the end, so I wanted to be there till the end. He has been in some ripping form, he has the confidence and backing [on Athanaze]. Just went there and expressed himself. Not too much feedback on the reverse sweep, he plays that well and he has our backing. It was about rotating strike, we can however improve on the number of dot balls. I had three games, I feel I've bowled well despite not getting the wickets. But I feel the balls were going in the right areas," he added. Alick Athanaze's joint fastest half-century in a debut ODI match and Kevin Sinclair's four-wicket haul took West Indies to a 3-0 clean sweep against UAE in the third ODI match in Sharjah.

Batting first, UAE's first wicket fell early as Lovepreet Bajwa was dismissed by Keemo Paul. Vriitya Aravind and Muhammad Waseem's partnership helped UAE reach 87/2 but after the end of their partnership, UAE was bundled out for 184 runs.

Muhammad Waseem scored 42 off 34 balls and Vriitya Aravind smashed 70 off 75 balls. For West Indies, Kevin Sinclair was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batters.

In response, Athanaze smashed the fastest half-century in a debut ODI match and scored 65 off 45 balls. West Indians comfortably achieved the small target in 35.1 overs.

In the first ODI match, West Indies won by seven wickets. Brandon King had clinched his century, scoring 112 off 112 balls. Keemo Paul 3/34, Yannic Cariah 2/26, and Dominic Drakes 2/29, bundled out the UAE side of 202 runs. With confidence after winning the first ODI match, West Indies set a target of 306 in the second match with the help of inform batter Brandon King's 64 and Johson Charles's 63.

Despite Al Naseer's 57 off 53, UAE failed to save the second one-day game as well. They lost the match by 78 runs. (ANI)

