"He's only 20. So, he's got plenty of time": Novak Djokovic lauds Carlos Alcaraz

After defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final match of the French Open on Saturday, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic praised his opponent as he said, he (Carlos Alcaraz) is only 20. So, he's got plenty of time, as per the official website of the ATP Tour.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 21:35 IST
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic (Twitter: Photo/rolandgarros). Image Credit: ANI
After defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final match of the French Open on Saturday, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic praised his opponent and said he is only 20 and has plenty of time. World No3 Djokovic defeated World No1 Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. The Spanish tennis player started to feel cramps in his leg after the second set. Alcaraz was struggling to play after his injury limited his style of play. Novak Djokovic took advantage and won the third and fourth set comfortably.

"It's part of the learning curve. It's part of the experience. "He's only 20. So, he's got plenty of time," Novak Djokovic said, as per official website of the ATP Tour. "He's showed so much maturity in the last couple of years. He appeared on the scene, just a few years ago, winning his first title, and only a year later he wins his first Grand Slam, and he becomes No. 1. I have tremendous respect for that, and he's got a great coach, a great team of people around him. The career will be his. His career will be very successful if he manages obviously to keep healthy because the game is there," Djokovic added.

Relating to Carlos Alcaraz's injury, Novak Djokovic said, "Early in my career I was struggling quite a bit physically. I can understand the emotions and circumstances that affect you mentally and emotionally." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

