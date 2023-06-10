Left Menu

Motorcycling-Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will undergo two operations after breaking his right leg in a crash during Saturday's sprint at the Italian Grand Prix, his team said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 04:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:17 IST
Motorcycling-Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins will undergo two operations after breaking his right leg in a crash during Saturday's sprint at the Italian Grand Prix, his team said. The Spaniard started 10th on the grid but crashed on the fourth lap before he was transported to a hospital in Florence, where scans confirmed he had broken his tibia and fibula.

"The rider will undergo a first surgery this evening at the Careggi University Hospital (Florence), where doctors will attach an external fixator to stabilize his right leg and reduce swelling," LCR Honda said in a statement. "He will remain under observation and once cleared, he will return to Spain to undergo a final surgery."

Rins, who left Suzuki after their decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season, gave the Honda satellite team their first win in five years when he took the chequered flag at the Grand Prix of the Americas in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023