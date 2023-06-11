Chants of 'cheat cheat cheat' after Green's contentious catch to dismiss Gill

The Indian supporters, on Saturday, resorted to booing the Australian team, primarily Cameron Green, after the giant all-rounder's diving catch to dismiss opener Shubman Gill looked inconclusive to the naked eye.

At the stroke of tea, Scott Boland got one to bounce little extra from length and it flew from ball the shoulder of Gill's blade only to be scooped up inches off the ground by a diving Green, stationed at gully. Gill scored 18 in an opening stand of 41 and was looking in good rhythm.

As tea was called, a dejected Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having a chat with on-field umpires while trudging back to pavilion.

Even a TV screen grab of the replay was tweeted from Gill's official social media handle in which the ball seemed to be touching the ground.

It was the second time in the game that Green took a screamer after Ajinkya Rahane's catch in first innings. Although replays suggested that it was a close call but some camera angles suggested that the ball was touching the grass.

''They (umpires) could have taken more time. They could have zoomed in. It is not normal match, it is a WTC final. Could have checked more,'' senior pacer Mohammed Shami said after the end of the day's play.

Asked about the catch after the day's play, Green said, ''Yeah, I think at the time, I definitely thought I caught it. I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no signs of any doubt basically.

''And then, it is left up to the third umpire and he agreed, so yeah.'' Former Australian coach Justin Langer, however, termed Green as an ''honest bloke'' who would never claim a dropped catch.

The soft signal, which was removed from the playing conditions ahead of the final, could have gone in India's favour if the on-field umpires had signalled it not-out to the TV umpire. The final call was with TV umpire Richard Kettleborough, who adjudged it as a fair catch. Chants of ''cheat cheat cheat'' were heard soon after and were repeated when Green came on to bowl. Gill was batting well and his partnership with Rohit Sharma had started to look threatening. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is commentating on the game, felt the replays were inconclusive.

''The replay was inconclusive. They should have zoomed in on his fingers closely before taking the call. It could cost India dearly in the run chase,'' he told PTI.

Commentating on BBC, Langer felt Green had his giant fingers underneath the ball when he pulled off a one-hander screamer to his left at gully. ''The fingers were underneath the ball otherwise that ball would have snapped back. If you are Indian fan, it will be not out. If you are an Australian, it would be out. If you are an England fan, it will be not out. That is how I see it,'' said Langer in a lighter vein.

The tall all-rounder had dived to his right to take a stunning catch to dismiss Rahane in the first innings. Rahane made 89 in his first Test innings in 18 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)