Tennis-Swiatek glad to 'survive' clay swing after rollercoaster finale

Holder Iga Swiatek endured an up-and-down final at Roland Garros on Saturday to claim her third French Open title in four years and said she was happy to survive a testing claycourt swing as the emotions reached their peak at the finish line. The 22-year-old Swiatek crouched down on the clay and shed tears at the end of a fierce battle with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in which she dropped her first set in two weeks in Paris before sealing a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory.

Soccer-Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan was "written in the stars", manager Pep Guardiola said after his side secured the treble on Saturday. The 52-year-old Spaniard completed his collection at City as compatriot Rodri fired home the only goal in the 68th minute for a hardfought 1-0 victory against the dogged Italians.

NBA-McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital - reports

UFC star Conor McGregor sent NBA team Miami Heat mascot Burnie to a local emergency room on Friday evening after an on-court incident during game four of the NBA finals in Miami, according to reports. In a fighter's robe and oversized gloves, Burnie was swiftly knocked to the ground by McGregor's left hook. While Burnie remained on the floor, McGregor proceeded to land a straight punch on the mascot's headgear.

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets stand two victories away from their first NBA title, and their top two players are coming off historic performances. But the Nuggets remember their Game 2 home loss and know they will need to deliver a supreme effort on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Soccer-Inzaghi proud of Inter after Champions League final loss

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi expressed his pride at what his team had achieved even though they suffered a bitter loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday. Inzaghi's side lost the final 1-0 after a second-half goal from Rodri, but the 47-year-old Inzaghi remained upbeat after a tough season in which he came under heavy pressure before guiding his side to third place in Serie A as well as winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

Tennis-Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open by quelling Muchova

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on Parisian clay with a third French Open crown in the last four years, defeating unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a thrilling final to capture her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday. Swiatek has now lost only two out of 26 Grand Slam matches since moving to world number one in April last year and the 22-year-old became the youngest woman to bag consecutive trophies at Roland Garros since Monica Seles, who won from 1990-92.

Soccer-Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero

Manchester City scorer Rodri was named UEFA's man-of-the-match, but goalkeeper Ederson made a strong case for the award after his inspired saves kept Inter Milan at bay in the Champions League final on Saturday. Rodri's cool finish in the 68th minute earned City their long-awaited first Champions League title, but only after Brazilian Ederson kept them in the match with a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lautaro Martinez.

Soccer-Jubilant Man City overcome Inter to complete the treble

Manchester City finally expanded their domestic domination across the continent as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a second-half Rodri goal to win the Champions League for the first time and complete a rare treble on a nervous Saturday evening. Pre-match talk of a stroll to European soccer's most-cherished crown was off the mark, however, and it took a precise Rodri finish after 68 minutes to crack Inter's resistance.

Tennis-Now I know I can win big titles says French Open finalist Muchova

Unseeded Karolina Muchova came close to winning her first Grand Slam after a spirited comeback in the French Open final but even though she lost 6-2 5-7 6-4 to world number one Iga Swiatek on Saturday the Czech now knows she can go for the big titles. The 26-year-old, who beat world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, looked out for the count after Swiatek raced through the first set and went 3-0 up in the second.

Soccer-How Man City 2023 stack up against Guardiola's 2009 Barcelona

Pep Guardiola became the first manager in Europe to win two trebles as Manchester City completed a dream season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to secure their first Champions League title on Saturday. City completed the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles, matching Manchester United's feat in 1999 and drawing comparisons with Guardiola's 2008-09 Barcelona team.

