A look at clubs which have achieved a treble in European Football

England Football Club Manchester City on Saturday clinched their maiden UEFA Champions League title by defeating Inter Milan by 1-0 in the title clash at Istanbul, becoming the second English club in the history of the sport to win a treble. In football, a treble is achieved when a particular team wins three major titles within a single season. While winning even a single title or completing two title wins, a double is considered great, a treble is considered a mark of an extraordinary club performance in a season, as per Olympics.com.

Previously this season, Manchester City had won the Premier League and the FA Cup at the domestic level, the latter by defeating arch-rivals Manchester United earlier in June. A treble win generally involves winning a domestic league title, a domestic cup competition and a continental-level cup competition. The term 'treble' in commonly used within European Football, where it involves a domestic league title, a domestic cup title and the prestigious UEFA Champions League, the top-most league in Europe.

To truly win a treble, a team will have to win the most prestigious football championships available for competition at the highest level. Like for example, winning a league title and cup title at home and UEFA Europa League, Europe's secondary league is also considered a treble by some, but does not get recognition as a genuine treble. A treble win is a rare feat and only eight teams in European Football have done it 10 times. English club Manchester City was the latest team to do it.

Celtic (1966-67) and Ajax (1971-72) were the first two teams to clinch a treble. The other six teams to have accomplished this are, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, the latest entrant to the club. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have achieved a treble on two occasions.

Barcelona had accomplished a treble in the 2008-09 season under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and in 2014-15, under the management of Luis Enrique. Bayern Munich completed the treble in 2012-13 and 2019-20, with Jupp Heynckes and Hansi Flick as their managers respectively.

With this treble win with Manchester City, Guardiola became the only manager to get two European trebles in men's sport. *Here is a look at treble winners:

-Celtic (1966-67) -Scottish League, Scottish Cup, European Cup -Ajax (1971-72) - Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup

-PSV (1987-88)- Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup -Manchester United (1998-99) - Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League

-Barcelona (2008-09) - La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League -Inter Milan (2009-10) - Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League

-Bayern Munich (2012-13) - Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League -Barcelona (2014-15) - La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League

-Bayern Munich (2019-20) - Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League -Manchester City (2022-23) - Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League. (ANI)

