India stun South Korea, clinch maiden Women's Jr Asia Cup title

PTI | Kakamigahara | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
India got the better of four-time champions South Korea 2-1 to clinch their maiden Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup here on Sunday.

After a barren first quarter, India got going with a 22nd minute goal by Annu from a penalty corner. Annu made amends for her miss in the semifinal against Japan, as she stepped up in style to beat the goalkeeper to her low left and give India the lead against the run of play.

South Korea took three minutes to bring it level when Park Seo Yeon struck from the right following a brilliant surge from the right.

Neelum struck powerfully to the low right of the South Korean goalkeeper to help India regain the lead in the 41st minute.

The Indian defence held on to their slender lead in the third quarter to seal the issue.

South Korea had a lot of chances with India generously giving them PCs one after the other, but they failed to convert.

Before this, India's best ever finish in the tournament was in 2012 edition in Bangkok when they entered the final of the continental showpiece for the first time, only to lose to China 2-5.

