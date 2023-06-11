Tennis-French Open men's final underway

Left Menu

The French Open men's final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud was underway following a minor delay, after the roof was initially closed before being re-opened amid uncertainty over the chance of rain in Paris on Sunday. The roof was also closed to make for better acoustics in the opening ceremony before the players' warm-up.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 19:10 IST
The French Open men's final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud was underway following a minor delay, after the roof was initially closed before being re-opened amid uncertainty over the chance of rain in Paris on Sunday.

The roof was also closed to make for better acoustics in the opening ceremony before the players' warm-up. The retractable roof was first used in the 2020 edition of Roland Garros and that year, as the tournament was played in September and October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the final was effectively played indoors.

It takes about 12 minutes to close or open the roof. Djokovic was thrashed in that final 6-0 6-2 7-5 by Spain's Rafael Nadal.

The Serbian is looking to win a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title on Sunday.

