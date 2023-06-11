Left Menu

Hsieh and Wang win French Open women's doubles after beating Fernandez and Townsend

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 21:29 IST
Unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China won the French Open women's doubles on Sunday after beating 10th-seeded Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

It was another upset victory for Hsieh and Wang after they beat sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez to reach the final, and three other seeded pairs before that.

The feat was made more remarkable by the fact it was only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.

The 37-year-old Hsieh is now a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion — with the other three coming at Wimbledon. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women's doubles title at the 2014 French Open.

Hsieh had not played a Slam since 2021 due to injury, while the 21-year-old Wang's first major came on her Roland Garros debut.

It was the first major final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open singles runner-up.

Townsend, in her only Slam final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year's U.S. Open doubles to Barbora Krejcíková and Katerina Siniaková.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

