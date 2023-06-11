Sports News Roundup: Tennis-List of French Open men's singles champions; Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-'We made history': Emotional Man City players hail treble success

Manchester City must be considered one of soccer's heavyweight clubs after winning the Champions League to complete a rare treble, captain Ilkay Gundogan said, while a teary-eyed Jack Grealish hailed manager Pep Guardiola as a "genius". Players were in tears after Rodri's emphatic second-half goal against Inter Milan in the final secured a 1-0 victory and City's first Champions League title on Saturday, having wrapped up the Premier League and FA Cup last month.

Tennis-Please take your seats - French Open empty stands disappoint again

While the French Open delivered a vintage women's final in state-of-the-art facilities, it was the embarrassing sight of empty seats - particularly in the corporate boxes - that will linger in the mind after this year's edition. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Sunday that "we have beaten the record with 630,000 people in total for the visitors, compared to 613,000 last year, with greater comfort."

Soccer-Man City would miss impact of quiet but deadly Gundogan

When Pep Guardiola made Ilkay Gundogan his first recruit on his arrival at Manchester City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a long-term injury, little did fans know he would go on to become an era-defining signing. If Gundogan departs when his contract expires this month, he would leave not just with 14 trophies but with countless memories as well, having taught the all-conquering team that giving up was never an option.

Factbox-Tennis-List of French Open men's singles champions

List of French Open men's singles champions: 2023 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5

Motorcycling-Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in Italian Grand Prix

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia extended his lead at the top of the MotoGP world championship after he rode to victory at his home Italian Grand Prix on Sunday for his second sprint-race double of the season. Bagnaia was joined on the podium by the two Pramac Racing riders Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco while VR46 Racing's Luca Marini was fourth, as four Ducatis finished in the top four in their home race in Mugello.

Cycling-Vingegaard wins Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Tour de France title defence

Jonas Vingegaard warmed up for the defence of his Tour de France crown by winning the 75th Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, underlining his credentials as one of the favourites for cycling's biggest race, which starts on July 1. The Danish cyclist had even looked an early contender for the final mountain stage too, a 152.8 km ride from Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille with a steep climb to the finish.

Mixed Martial Arts-Nunes retains bantamweight belt, calls time on glittering career

Brazil's Amanda Nunes scored a dominant decision victory over Irene Aldana to retain her bantamweight crown at UFC 289 before dancing with her daughter and retiring in the cage as the curtain came down on a stunning career. The 35-year-old laid her gloves between her bantamweight and featherweight belts on the octagon floor, bringing an end to a sensational run that saw her become the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously and the first openly gay UFC champ.

Soccer-Midfielder Aouar signs for Roma

Midfielder Houssem Aouar has signed for AS Roma, the Serie A club said on Sunday. The Algeria international has signed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Tennis-Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday. The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times.

Cricket-Australia crush India to win WTC final

A fired-up Australia wasted little time in pulverising Indian hopes of staging a fifth-day miracle as they romped to a 209-run victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Sunday. Needing to score 280 runs on the final day to overhaul the mammoth 444 victory target set by Australia, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were cheered all the way to the pitch as they came out to resume India's second innings on 164-3.

