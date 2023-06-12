Left Menu

Andy Murray defeats Jurij Rodionov to clinch Surbiton Trophy

The former World No. 1 defeated Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the final at the ATP Challenger Tour 125 grass-court event.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:42 IST
Andy Murray (Photo: ATP Challenger Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andy Murray clinched his second ATP Challenger Tour title of the season on Sunday when he clinched a win on home soil at the Surbiton Trophy. The former World No. 1 defeated Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the final at the ATP Challenger Tour 125 grass-court event.

Murray put up a standout performance, being strong with his serve and nimble at the net. He won 83% (29/35) of his first-serve points and used effective forehand movement to end points fast. Murray quickly built a 3-1 lead in the second set after winning the first set to seal the match before it started to rain. The Scot came out on fire, slamming the ball off both wings to win after a two hours and 52-minute delay. "Grass-court tournaments are not easy ones to win but it is brilliant to win another one. My kids are always asking me when I go away if I can come home with the trophy and it has been rare... I think they were watching on the TV. I will bring home the trophy tonight," ATP quoted Murray as saying.

"It is a good win. Jurij has played brilliant the whole week. He had won all his matches pretty comfortably and started the match really well today. I am happy to get through and it has been the perfect start to the grass season," Murray said. Murray, currently No. 44 in the ATP Live Rankings, will compete at a Challenger event in Nottingham next week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

