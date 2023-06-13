Left Menu

Soccer-Germany snatch a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration

Germany took the lead in the sixth minute through a deflection from Niclas Fuellkrug who scored his seventh goal in seven games. Ukraine seized on a loose ball in midfield to break on a counter-attack as Viktor Tsyhankov equalised in the 19th minute. Joshua Kimmich converted a penalty in added time to deny Ukraine their first win over Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 00:26 IST
Ukraine seized on a loose ball in midfield to break on a counter-attack as Viktor Tsyhankov equalised in the 19th minute. Four minutes later a Mykhailo Mudryk shot bounced off Antonio Ruediger in the six-yard box for an own goal to give the visitor's a 2-1 lead.

Ukraine seized on a loose ball in midfield to break on a counter-attack as Viktor Tsyhankov equalised in the 19th minute. Four minutes later a Mykhailo Mudryk shot bounced off Antonio Ruediger in the six-yard box for an own goal to give the visitor's a 2-1 lead.

Hansi Flick's side were dealt another blow early in the second half after a defensive error allowed Tsyhankov to score a second goal to hand Ukraine a 3-1 advantage. Germany pulled one back seven minutes from time when Kai Havertz slotted home. Joshua Kimmich converted a penalty in added time to deny Ukraine their first win over Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

