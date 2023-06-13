Left Menu

TN Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Squash World Cup in Chennai

The 4th edition of the Squash World Cup will be held from June 13 to June 17, at Express Avenue, Royapetta in Chennai.

13-06-2023
Tamil Nadu Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udayanidhi Stalin, on Monday participated in the Opening Ceremony of the Squash World Cup in Chennai. The 4th edition of the Squash World Cup will be held from June 13 to June 17, at Express Avenue, Royapetta in Chennai.

Eight countries including India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, South Africa, Egypt are participating in the championship. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the event and unveiled the Squash World Cup in Chennai after 12 years. (ANI)

