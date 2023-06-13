Left Menu

In eight Test matches, Boland has taken 33 wickets at an average of 14.57.

Wouldn't have predicted this two years ago: Australian seamer Scott Boland on his Test cricket journey
Scott Boland (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian seamer Scott Boland claimed that even two years ago, he would have never imagined pursuing his dream of playing Test cricket. Boland said he has enjoyed every moment thus far, with his career hitting new heights with each series. By collecting five wickets in Australia's 209-run victory against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last week in London, the seamer had a huge impact. He got rid of Shubman Gill twice and Virat Kohli for 49 in the fourth inning, which gave the game a decisive edge.

In eight Test matches, Boland has taken 33 wickets at an average of 14.57. He noted that his main responsibility in the Test team is to stifle the runs so that his teammates can take the wickets. "My role in this team is just to try and keep the scoreboard going as slow as possible. I like to bowl long spells to try and give the other bowlers a bit of a break. Obviously, if I can keep the scoreboard going nowhere it makes the job easier for the bowler at the other end," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Scott Boland as saying.

"I wouldn't have predicted this two years ago. So far, it's been getting better and better, and I'm loving it," he added. "My role in this team is just to try and keep the scoreboard going as slow as possible. I like to bowl long spells to try and give the other bowlers a bit of a break. Obviously, if I can keep the scoreboard going nowhere it makes the job easier for the bowler at the other end," he said.

Considering England's aggressive strategy leading up to the Ashes, Scott Boland feels Australia will be smacked for runs regardless of how effectively they bowl. "For me, getting my head around [the likelihood] we're probably going to be hit for a few more fours than in Australia, that's a little mindset change. Once I got my head around that, I was comfortable being hit for four or edged for four knowing that it was still a good ball," Boland said.

The first Ashes Test is set to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. With Josh Hazlewood attempting to recover in time for the first Test, Boland may have a heavy fight for selection. (ANI)

