Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand's Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will miss the one-day World Cup in India after rupturing his right Achilles tendon, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 07:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 07:28 IST
Cricket-New Zealand's Bracewell to miss World Cup after injuring Achilles

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will miss the one-day World Cup in India after rupturing his right Achilles tendon, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday. Bracewell suffered the injury playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast and will undergo surgery in Britain on Thursday.

The 32-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder is expected to need six to eight months to recover. "Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"Michael's naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he's now turning his focus to his rehabilitation." New Zealand were runners-up to hosts England at the last 50-over World Cup in 2019.

India are hosting this year's tournament in October and November, with dates to be confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023