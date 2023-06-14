Left Menu

KKR's Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ferguson, Roy to join Los Angeles Knight Riders for US league-MLC

14-06-2023
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have signed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars players Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, and Jason Roy for the inaugural season of the MLC, as per ESPNcricinfo. Apart from them, Australian spinner Adam Zampa, New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, and South African batter Rilee Rossouw have also been signed by LAKR.

The LAKR squad also consists of Indian player Unmukt Chand, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra, and Ali Khan. Malhotra is known for hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket. Last month, Roy had agreed to a termination of his England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) incremental contract to participate in the USA's MLC competition this summer. He had also been a replacement player in IPL 2023 for KKR.

Russell and Narine will also take part in Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. "We have assembled a strong and talented team for the debut season of MLC, who can compete at the highest level and bring joy to cricket fans around the world," Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement. "The Knight Riders group is poised to make a significant contribution to the growth of cricket in the United States and to bring our unique brand of cricket to new audiences around the world."

The LAKR squad also features Ali Sheikh USA), Bhaskar Yadram (West Indies), Corne Dry (South Africa), Nitish Kumar (Canada), Saif Badar (Pakistan) and Shadley Van Schalkwyk (South Africa). The MLC 2023 will be a six-team event scheduled from July 13 to 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (ANI)

