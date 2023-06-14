Left Menu

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team will be looking for a podium finish for both drivers in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday and it is confident of getting good results in the second half of the Formula 1 season.

Mercedes drivers George Russell (Left) and Lewis Hamilton (Right) (Twitter: Photo/MercedesAMGF1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team will be looking for a podium finish for both drivers in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday and it is confident of getting good results in the second half of the Formula 1 season. After making a few changes to the car, Mercedes F1 team drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell managed to finish on the podium in the Spanish Grand Prix held on June 4.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team will now look to build upon their momentum and take the best out of each race. Mercedes F1 team's Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin said, "The car itself would have still been okay there because we have been better at the fast circuits and the front-limited tracks. We ended up with a really good balance and really good race pace," as per the official website of Formula 1.

He added, "Now, where we are going to go next, Montreal, it's a very different circuit. There are more low-speed corners, quite a lot of straight-line full throttle and we would expect more of a challenge there." Trackside Engineering Director of Mercedes F1 team Andrew Shovlin said, "We are not thinking that we are going in nipping at the heels of Red Bull. We are going in there prepared for a battle with Ferrari, Aston Martin, and maybe even Alpine."

Adding on he said, "It will be good fun and we are certainly going to be fighting to find every little bit of performance we can, because the way the grid stacks up now you can be P2 or you can be P10, and there are only a few tenths in it," according to the official website of Formula 1. While concluding he said, "We are looking forward to more exciting racing but certainly we are aware that Canada is likely to be a bigger challenge than the Sunday we just had in Barcelona."

Mercedes is currently in the second position in the F1 Team's table with 152 points. Above them is Red Bull Racing with 287 points. Mercedes will be looking to close the gap on the leaders. (ANI)

