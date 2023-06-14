Left Menu

Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11, with the winners of the singles each getting 2.35 million pounds 3 million. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds 69,500, a 10 increase from last year.

14-06-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11%, with the winners of the singles each getting 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). The total prize fund at the championships will be 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million), the All England Club said Wednesday. That is an increase of 17.1% compared to 2019, the last Wimbledon before the pandemic. The earnings for the winners of the singles competitions are back to the levels they were in 2019. The prize for the singles champions had dipped to 1.7 million pounds in 2021, after the tournament was canceled in 2020, and was 2 million last year. Officials said a priority was placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500), a 10% increase from last year.

