Payal to lead Maharashtra in Senior Women National Football Championship

Mumbai district goalkeeper Payal Basude was on Wednesday named captain of the Maharashtra squad for the final round of the 27th Senior Women National Football Championship in Amritsar.

Mumbai district's Afreen Peerbhoy was named the vice-captain whereas Anjali Barke from Pune was selected in the 22-member squad as the second goalkeeper. Sanaya Anklesaria (Mumbai district) was appointed as the head coach and Asha Naidu (Pune district) was appointed as the manager. Bhagyashree Karkera was named as the team's physiotherapist.

The team has had a few training sessions here at the Cooperage Ground ahead of their departure for Amritsar.

The Maharashtra squad consists of 10 players from Mumbai district, six from Pune, two each from Kolhapur and Gondia while one each are from Palghar and Buldana. Maharashtra will face Manipur in their first game on Thursday, followed by a clash with Haryana on Saturday. They will next take on Bengal (June 19), Himachal Pradesh (June 21) and Railways (June 23). All matches will be played at the Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College grounds in Amritsar.

Squad: Payal Basude (captain), Afreen Peerbhoy (vc), Nidhi Shetty, Jahnavi Shetty, Karen Pais, Harshika Jain, Shreya Bhatt, Bhumika Mane, Pranita Nimkar, Priya Rathod (all from Mumbai district), Anjali Barke, Sapna Rajpure, Aditi Gadekar, Ritika Singh, Urvi Salunkhe, Poornima Gehlot (all from Pune district), Sanika Patil, Arya More (both from Kolhapur district), Aishwarya Bhonde (Buldana district), Tanvi Patil (Palghar district), Archana Bhaladhare, Trupti Deep (both from Gondia district).

Head Coach: Sanaya Anklesaria Manager: Asha Naidu Physiotherapist: Bhagyashree Karkera.

