Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix

Statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, race eight of the 22-round Formula One season: Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

2022 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull one minute 21.299 seconds 2022 race winner: Verstappen

Race lap record: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) 1:13.078, Mercedes, 2019. Start time: 1800GMT (1400 local)

CANADA This weekend will be the 52nd Canadian Grand Prix, and 42nd in Montreal.

Hamilton has won seven times in Montreal (in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), including the first of his career. He holds the record jointly with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher. Fernando Alonso (2006) and Verstappen (2022) have also won in Canada.

The circuit is named after late Ferrari great Gilles Villeneuve. McLaren have won 13 times in Canada, Ferrari 12 times (11 in Montreal), with seven poles and nine fastest laps. The rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix of 2011 was Formula One's longest race, lasting four hours, four minutes and 39.537 seconds. The safety car was deployed six times, another record.

The circuit is particularly tough on brakes. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll is the sole Canadian in the race. The last Canadian to stand on a home podium was Jacques Villeneuve in 1996.

WINS Red Bull are on the cusp of their 100th win in Formula One. Verstappen's victory in Barcelona was the team's 99th.

Verstappen now has 40 wins from 170 starts and is one away from equalling the career haul of Brazil's late triple world champion Ayrton Senna. The Dutch driver also has won more races for the team than anyone else.

Red Bull have won all seven races so far this season (five for Verstappen), four with a one-two finish. Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 317 starts but has not won since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

Aston Martin's Alonso has 32 wins, most recently in his home Spanish Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, from a record 362 starts. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles. Red Bull have been on pole in six of the seven races, with Leclerc taking the top slot in Azerbaijan.

Verstappen has four poles this season, team mate Sergio Perez two and Leclerc one. PODIUM

Five teams and seven drivers have made a podium appearance this season -- Red Bull, Alpine, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari. Verstappen has yet to finish outside the top two. Ferrari are one podium away from their 800th top three finish in Formula One.

POINTS Verstappen leads Perez by 53 points.

FASTEST LAPS Five different drivers have taken fastest laps this season - Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, Verstappen (3), Perez and Mercedes' George Russell and Hamilton.

MILESTONE AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda is starting his 50th grand prix.

This weekend is the 200th race since 1950 for Alfa Romeo.

