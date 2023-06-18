Aditi shoots 72, remains in hunt for another top-10 finish at LPGA Classic

Aditi Ashok struggled to find rhythm here at the LPGA Classic but still did well enough to bring home an even par 72 and stay on course for another positive result. Aditi, who has had a good run so far this year, more so in the last three months, hit fewer greens in regulation and that meant fewer birdie opportunities on the tree-lined course.

After two bogey-free rounds on the first two days, she had two birdies and two bogeys and was lying tied-13 with one more round to go, at the Blythefield Country Club. Following rounds of 68-67-72, Aditi is 207 and has fallen six shots behind the leader Amy Yang, who birdied all five par 5s as she shot her third straight 5-under 67 to take a third-round lead.

Aditi, who has played the most Majors by an Indian (men or women) is also due to play two majors in the next few weeks.

The Grand Rapids-area event is the final tournament before the major Women’s PGA next week at Baltusrol and the US Women's Open, at Pebble Beach from July 6-9.

The 33-year-old leader Yang, who has won all four of her LPGA Tour titles in Asia, is seeking her first one in the United States. Yang bounced back from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie the par-5 14th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 15-under 201.

The 34-year-old South African Ashleigh Buhai, who won the LPGA Classic last week, shot 66 which had an eagle on 18th. Buhai is 14-under and one behind the leader.

Also tied for the second with Buhai were second-round leader, Japan’s Ayaka Furue (69) and China’s Xiyu Lin (66).

It was a bogey-free day for Xiyu Lin who carded a 6-under 66 on a moving day. Lin made six birdies in round three, four of which came on the four par 5s and she rose from T-12 into a tie for second at 14-under.

Ariya Jutanugarn (66), Hyo Joo Kim (69) and Leona Maguire (69) were 13 under and the defending champion Jennifer Kupcho (69) was 12 under, with Manon De Roey (69) and Lindsey Weaver-Wright (69). Kupcho had an eagle and four birdies, but made three bogeys for the second day in a row.

