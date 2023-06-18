Rugby-Foster keeps faith in Chiefs players in first All Blacks squad of the year

All Blacks coach Ian Foster rewarded several Waikato Chiefs players, including Damian McKenzie, for their outstanding form in Super Rugby Pacific by naming them in his 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship on Sunday. Flyhalf McKenzie, who can also play fullback and has been in outstanding form for the Chiefs, was previously ineligible while playing in Japan for the last two years.

He has started only two of his 40 tests at flyhalf and has mostly been at fullback or as a utility replacement, but his performances this year have suggested that he now has a firm grip on what is required in the main playmaker role. "We're very excited about the group we have selected," Foster said.

"The Rugby Championship is a vital piece in our preparation for the World Cup later in the year. It's a key opportunity to get our game ready so we can enter the global tournament with confidence." Foster said Chiefs' Sam Cane would captain the side while team mates Brodie Retallick and Luke Jacobson were also part of the first All Blacks squad of the year.

"Sam has proven himself as a great leader of our team despite having had a disrupted couple of seasons leading into this one," Foster added. "We have total belief that he's the right man to lead us."

Five uncapped players – Cam Roigard, Dallas McLeod, Emoni Narawa, Samipeni Finau and Tamaiti Williams - were included. "We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey," Foster said.

The likes of Angus Ta'avao, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace, David Havili, Joe Moody, George Bower, Patrick Tuipulotu, Quinn Tupaea, Sevu Reece, TJ Perenara were unavailable due to injury. Shaun Stevenson was added as injury cover for Mark Telea for the start of the Rugby Championship.

The three-times world champions get their Rugby Championship campaign underway against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8. The competition has been shortened to three rounds this year because of the World Cup which takes place in France from September. Squad:

Forwards - Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Josh Lord, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Samipeni Finau, Shannon Frizell Backs - Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.

