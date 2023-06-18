Left Menu

Usman Khawaja achieves unique batting record following maiden century in England during 1st Ashes Test

He accomplished this during the Australia's first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham. In the match, he scored 141 runs in 321 balls. His knock had 14 fours and three sixes.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:31 IST
Usman Khawaja achieves unique batting record following maiden century in England during 1st Ashes Test
Usman Khawaja celebrating century. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australian opener Usman Khawaja accomplished a unique batting record on Sunday, becoming the player with the best batting average as an opener in Tests among the ones who have opened for atleast 15 innings. He accomplished this during the Australia's first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham.

In the match, he scored 141 runs in 321 balls. His knock had 14 fours and three sixes. In 35 Tests and 36 innings, Khawaja has scored 2,008 runs at an average of 66.93 as an opener. He has scored seven tons and nine fifties as a Test opener, with the best score of 195*.

In 62 Tests, Khawaja has 4,649 runs at an average of 47.92. He has 15 centuries and 21 fifties in Tests, with the best score of 195*. Among openers with minimum 15 innings, the next best average is by England's Herbert Sutcliffe. In 54 Tests and 83 innings, he scored 4,522 runs at an average of 61.10, with 16 tons and 23 fifties. His best score is 194.

Next up is South Africa's Bruce Mitchell. In 27 matches and 48 innings as an opener, he scored 2,390 runs at an average of 56.90, with seven centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 189*. Coming to the match, England currently has a lead over Australia in the test. Their second innings is in progress.

In the first innings, Australia was bundled out for 386 and they trailed England by seven runs, who had scored 393 in their first innings after electing to bat. Australia was once at 67/3 after David Warner (9), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Steve Smith (16) were dismissed quickly. Then knocks from Khawaja (141), Alex Carey (66), Travis Head (50) and skipper Pat Cummins (38) carried the Aussies to a big score, though not big enough to secure a lead.

Ollie Robinson (3/55) and Stuart Broad (3/68) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Moeen Ali picked two scalps while skipper Ben Stokes and James Anderson got one. England declared their first innings at 393/8 after electing to bat first. A century from Root (118* in 152 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), fifties from Jonny Bairstow (78 in 78 balls, with 12 fours) and Zak Crawley (61 in 73 balls, with seven fours) powered England to a huge score.

Nathan Lyon (4/149) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green got a wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023