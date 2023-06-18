Sports News Roundup: Royals erase 6-run deficit, stun Angels; McIlroy shuts out the noise to stay in U.S. Open hunt and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-England 28-2 as rain halts opening Ashes test for second time

England were shell-shocked after losing two wickets in three overs as Australia took advantage of favourable conditions in a brief restart between rain delays to wrest back the momentum in the series-opening Ashes test at Edgbaston on Sunday. England were 28-2 when rain stopped play, a lead of 35 runs, after Australia were bowled out for 386 before lunch in reply to the hosts' first innings total of 393. Usman Khawaja scored 141 runs - his first test century in England.

Soccer-Italy finish third in Nations League after 3-2 win over Dutch hosts

Italy claimed the consolation bronze medals at the Nations League finals, and added to a disappointing week for hosts the Netherlands, as they edged the Dutch 3-2 in Sunday’s third place playoff tie at the Twente Stadium. Federico Dimarco thrashed the ball home at the far post in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi doubled the score from in front of goal in the 20th minute to give Italy a comfortable halftime lead.

Motorcycling-Marquez pulls out of German GP after five crashes

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez withdrew from the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring after crashing in Sunday's warm-up. Honda said the decision came after the turn seven fall -- the Spaniard's fifth crash of the weekend -- left him with a fractured left thumb.

Cricket-England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes test

England's Moeen Ali has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the ICC code of conduct in the first test against Australia after applying drying spray to his finger without seeking permission from the on-field umpires on Saturday. The ICC said in a statement that in deciding to sanction Moeen with the Level 1 breach, the match referee was satisfied the cream was applied to the finger "only to dry his hands".

MLB roundup: Royals erase 6-run deficit, stun Angels

Samad Taylor's first major league hit lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 10-9 walk-off, come-from-behind win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon. Making his major league debut, Taylor delivered a one-out single to deep center field as the Royals scored twice in the ninth, overcoming a six-run deficit. Bobby Witt Jr. led Kansas City's comeback with two-run hits in both the seventh and eighth innings as the Royals plated three in each frame to tie the game.

Golf-McIlroy shuts out the noise to stay in U.S. Open hunt

Rory McIlroy came into the U.S. Open so focused on snapping a nine-year major drought that he cancelled his pre-tournament media availability, and few could argue with the decision given he will start the final round one shot off the lead. By skipping out on the press conference, McIlroy managed to avoid discussing not only his barren run in the majors but also the PGA Tour's controversial deal with LIV Golf's Saudi backers, which he has already spoken about at great length.

Soccer-FIFA social media tool aims to protect Women's World Cup players from abuse

A package of social media tools designed to protect players from online abuse will be offered to all teams at the 2023 Women's World Cup, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Sunday. The Social Media Protection Service (SMPS), developed by FIFA and the players' union FIFPRO, monitors and moderates hate speech on social media, hiding harmful content from the players.

Motorcycling-Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German GP win

Spaniard Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix for Pramac Racing on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Ducati's reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia that reignited the title battle. The pair crossed the line 0.064 of a second apart, their Ducatis so close that they touched on the penultimate lap as Italian Bagnaia threw everything at his rival in a bid to get back in front.

Tennis-Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown

Andy Murray ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women's final. The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4, converting three of his four break points against the Frenchman to claim the Challenger Tour title.

Cycling-Ineos rider Sheffield out of hospital after fatal Tour de Suisse crash

American rider Magnus Sheffield has been discharged from hospital after crashing at the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Sunday. Sheffield, who came off at the same part of Thursday's stage five as the crash that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mader this week, was taken to hospital with concussion and soft tissue damage.

