Left Menu

Rugby-Low expectations to help All Blacks win World Cup: Foster

Few people think New Zealand can win a fourth World Cup in France this year but that should help the All Blacks' title hopes, coach Ian Foster said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 08:02 IST
Rugby-Low expectations to help All Blacks win World Cup: Foster

Few people think New Zealand can win a fourth World Cup in France this year but that should help the All Blacks' title hopes, coach Ian Foster said. Foster's side are coming off a difficult season, having lost a first home series to Ireland and a first defeat to Argentina on home soil in 2022.

That has tested home fans' faith in their World Cup hopes, though bookmakers rate the All Blacks second behind hosts France to win it. Asked by New Zealand media whether his team could win a record fourth World Cup, Foster said: "Absolutely.

"The good thing is not too many other people think we can," he added. "That's a slightly unusual space to be in as All Blacks. It doesn't change our belief.

"But belief is only one thing: you've got to put it to work. We've got a job to do, and can't wait to start." Foster named a 36-man squad on Sunday for the abridged Rugby Championship which starts on July 8, with the All Blacks to face Argentina in Mendoza.

Defending champions New Zealand have not won the southern hemisphere competition in a World Cup year since 2007 when it was known as the Tri-Nations and Argentina had yet to join. However, New Zealand ended up winning back-to-back World Cups in 2011 and 2015, so the lead-up Rugby Championship has not proved a reliable form guide for the global showpiece.

"Last year we had a bit of adversity, we got tight, and we're actually craving as many big games as we can get at the moment," said Foster. "We want to go in fully loaded to this Rugby Championship. I think it's important for us to get back up to speed really quickly, and get our game right."

Foster included five uncapped players in his squad while a host of seasoned All Blacks recover from injuries including flanker Ethan Blackadder, centre David Havili and prop George Bower. He will hope for no further casualties when the Waikato Chiefs meet defending champions Canterbury Crusaders in an all-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday.

The All Blacks are drawn with France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia in Pool A at the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 World Cup. Foster said his squad had ample experience to win a World Cup but the new faces would help freshen up their "formula".

"The good thing is we haven't gone out looking to bring in a whole lot of new players – they've banged on the door," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023