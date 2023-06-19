Left Menu

Rugby-Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland to stage inaugural WXV 1 tournament

"We hope to see fans reignite the passion they showed for rugby and women's sport during the Rugby World Cup and to re-create the unique and exciting atmosphere that captured the imagination of the rugby world," New Zealand Rugby Board Deputy Chair Dame Farah Palmer said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 09:05 IST
Rugby-Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland to stage inaugural WXV 1 tournament

Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland will host the inaugural WXV 1 women's tournament later this year, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Monday. The top tier of the three-tier global women's tournament will see England, France and Wales take on the top three teams from the Pacific Fours competition, which is being contested by New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

WXV 1 will begin in Wellington on Oct. 20-21, head to Dunedin on Oct. 27-28 and finish up in Auckland on Nov. 3-4, meaning there will be some overlap with the men's World Cup in France from Sept. 8-Oct. 28. "We hope to see fans reignite the passion they showed for rugby and women's sport during the Rugby World Cup and to re-create the unique and exciting atmosphere that captured the imagination of the rugby world," New Zealand Rugby Board Deputy Chair Dame Farah Palmer said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023