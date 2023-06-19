Odisha CM to give Rs 1 crore to Indian football team for Intercontinental Cup victory
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian mens football team for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup here. We couldnt have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament, he said.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian men's football team for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup here. India rode on skipper Sunil Chhetri's 87th international goal and Lallianzuala Chhangte's strike to beat Lebanon 2-0 in the final and lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Kaling Stadium on Sunday night. ''It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India,'' Patnaik said during the closing ceremony. All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey thanked the Odisha government for successfully hosting the tournament. ''We couldn't have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament,'' he said.
