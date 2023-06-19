Jess Kerr ruled out of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka due to injury

Pacer Jess Kerr has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka due to a broken toe and will be replaced by off-spinner Leigh Kasperek for the tour. Kerr was struck on the toe while batting at training early last week and a scan revealed a fracture that will require up to six weeks of rehabilitation, as per ICC.

Kasperek, who has not played in New Zealand colours in almost two years will be her replacement. New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer is confident Kerr will make a good recovery, though laments the poor timing for the fast bowler.

"Picking up an injury so close to departure for a tour is always disappointing," Sawyer said as quoted by ICC. "Jess is a key part of our bowling group in both formats and will be missed on what will be a challenging tour."

"Jess has been working really hard over the winter and we were excited to see how she would perform in new conditions for her, but we are confident she will be back fit and ready for our next challenge after Sri Lanka," the coach concluded. Kasperek joins the group for the first time since September 2021 where she was part of New Zealand's tour of England. Despite the absence, she remains second on the all-time T20I wickets list for the team, taking 75 wickets at an average of 14.13, and an economy of just 6.29.

The selection is a just reward for a barnstorming home domestic summer and adds to a strong spin stock travelling to Sri Lanka. "Leigh has had a challenging 18 months since the World Cup but has always been a player that has been on our radar," Sawyer added.

"She has been kept out of the side given the form of Fran (Jonas) and Eden (Carson) who have been performing consistently well and those spin positions have probably been the most hotly contested in our team." "With Leigh, Fran, Eden and Melie (Kerr) we have strong depth in our spin bowling stocks, and ultimately that's the level of depth we want to get to in all positions. Leigh brings a wealth of international experience to the group and I am sure she will thrive in the Sri Lankan conditions if given an opportunity," the coach concluded.

The New Zealand squad depart for Sri Lanka on Thursday, with the first of three ODIs commencing in Galle on June 27. Three T20Is will then take place from July 8. (ANI)

