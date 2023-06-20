Soccer-Mihaila late show snatches point for Romania in Switzerland

Two late goals in three minutes from Romania forward Valentin Mihaila earned a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in their Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Monday as the visitors snatched a point having been second best for the vast majority of the game. A brace of goals from red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni looked to have won the day for the Swiss, who should have been out of sight by halftime having created a plethora of chances, but Mihaila's unlikely double will provide more frustration for home coach Murat Yakin.

He had been critical of his side after their lacklustre 2-1 victory in Andorra on Friday, but must have thought they would make it four wins from four in the qualifiers as they led Romania going into the final minute of the 90. Switzerland still top the pool with 10 points as they bid for a place in next year's finals in Germany, while Romania are second with eight points, also from four matches.

