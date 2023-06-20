Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga completes 50 ODI wickets in match against UAE

Hasaranga achieved his 50th wicket in the match against UAE in the World Cup Qualifier at Bulawayo in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga reached a milestone of taking 50 wickets in the One Day International (ODI) matches on Monday. Hasaranga achieved his 50th wicket in the match against UAE in the World Cup Qualifier at Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

The Sri Lankan bowler has played 42 ODI matches and picked 51 scalps. He has also bagged a five-wicket haul in one match. He has an economy of 5.01 and an average of 32.70. In the ODI match, he ended up with an exceptional figure of 6/24. With the bat, he struck three boundaries in his short yet influential unbeaten cameo of 23(12).

Sri Lanka defeated UAE by a massive margin of 175 runs in the World Cup Qualifier on Monday. (ANI)

