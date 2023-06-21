CWC Qualifiers: Need to carry on with this confidence against Sri Lanka, Scotland, says Oman skipper Zeeshan after win over UAE

After a five-wicket win over UAE in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier match, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood lauded his team for their performances and added that they need to carry with the confidence received from wins in their matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland. Three half-centuries from Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Nadeem helped Oman clinch their second successive victory in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier match against UAE by five wickets in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

"The way the boys are playing, we are happy. They are putting so much in all departments, our preparation has been great, players are taking responsibility and that has been the key. The way Aqib and Shoaib batted was key. Later on Ayaan and Nadeem played well. When Shoaib came off and I played a bad shot, there was pressure. But on that track, if you get set bowlers cannot get you out. We have games against Sri Lanka and Scotland, we need to play well and carry that confidence forward," said Zeeshan in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, UAE posted 227/8 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Oman. Aayan Khan hit a brilliant half-century, scoring 58* in 52 balls. Also, Vriitya Aravind (49 in 84 balls) and Rameez Shahzad (38 in 51 balls) put on an 87-run stand for the third wicket after UAE was reduced to 16/2.

Jay Odedra (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman. In the chase of 228, Oman was restricted to 14/2. But later, half-centuries from Aqib Ilyas (53), Shoaib Khan (52*) and Mohammad Nadeem (50*) helped Oman chase down the target with four overs and five wickets in hand.

Junaid Siddique (2/31) was the standout bowler for UAE. Shoaib was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his fifty.

Oman is at the top of the Group B point table with two wins in two matches and a total of four points. On the other hand, UAE is at the bottom with two losses in two games, with zero points. (ANI)

