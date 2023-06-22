Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona to sign Gundogan on free transfer from Man City - reports

Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 01:06 IST
Soccer-Barcelona to sign Gundogan on free transfer from Man City - reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday. Gundogan will leave City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund. He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped City seal several trophies.

Gundogan leaves City having made more than 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals. His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after the Spanish side's long-serving and trusted midfield general Sergio Busquets left the club at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League while they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023