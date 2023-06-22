Left Menu

Soccer-Wrexham host MK Dons in fourth-tier opener, Saints at Wednesday in Championship

National League champions Wrexham will begin their League Two campaign at home to MK Dons when the new season starts on Aug. 5 after the English Football League (EFL) released its fixtures for the 2023-24 season.

National League champions Wrexham will begin their League Two campaign at home to MK Dons when the new season starts on Aug. 5 after the English Football League (EFL) released its fixtures for the 2023-24 season. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, scripted a fairytale return to the EFL when they won the National League with a record 111 points last season.

Wrexham are back in the fourth tier after a gap of 15 years but their leading forward Paul Mullin is no stranger to League Two after finishing top scorer in the 2020-21 season with Cambridge United before moving to the Welsh club. Southampton, relegated from the Premier League, begin their Championship campaign under new manager Russell Martin against promoted Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Wednesday, who overturned a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough in the League One playoff semi-finals, won promotion when Josh Windass got the winner against 10-man Barnsley in stoppage time of extra time to snatch a 1-0 victory in the Wembley final.

