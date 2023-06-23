Rugby-Hodge hoping to put best foot forward for Jones's Wallabies

A philosophical attitude can be handy for an elite athlete as Reece Hodge has shown throughout a career of being thrown in, out and around the Wallabies backline.

Of all his team mates, Hodge has the biggest claim to have inherited the 'Mr Fixit' mantle from Adam Ashley-Cooper, who was famous for plugging holes in the Wallabies backline. Highly skilled and boasting a prodigious boot, Hodge can play anywhere from 10 to 15 but has rarely held onto any position for any length of time in his 54 tests.

It is not because Hodge has failed at any of them. Rather, it is the 28-year-old's versatility which has made him coaches' go-to man when crises arise. "I don't mind it. Over my career, I don't think I would have played as many tests if I didn't have that versatility and ability to move around," Hodge told Reuters.

"So some people call it a curse, some people call it a blessing. I'd consider myself a team player and always willing to play anywhere." Having played here, there and everywhere under former Wallabies coaches Michael Cheika and Dave Rennie, Hodge will soon find out where he stands under new boss Eddie Jones, who names his Rugby Championship squad on Sunday.

In a World Cup year, Hodge hopes Jones will value his flexibility among his other qualities when he gets round to picking his squad for France. Had Jones been tuning in to the 2022 season, he would have noted Rennie's backline was a moving feast, with Hodge one of the more mobile morsels.

Initially overlooked for the England series, Hodge started at fullback for the third and final test following a raft of injuries but ended the season at inside centre against Wales. In between, he came off the bench to play at flyhalf against Argentina when Quade Cooper exited injured in Mendoza, guiding the Wallabies to a big win.

His 'reward' was demotion to the bench the following week as Rennie opted for James O'Connor at 10. Hodge played at outside centre in Super Rugby for the Melbourne Rebels this season, enjoying the defensive aspect of the role.

"Probably a strength of mine is just the work rate and fitness," he said. "So to be able to do a lot of work both defensively and swing in to create an extra number in attack is a good part of my role.

"It's something you can transfer into whatever level of footy you're playing. So, hopefully that's something that stands me in good stead for selection." BIG BOOT

For all that, breaking into Jones's first 15 may again be a challenge for Hodge unless injuries strike. Samu Kerevi and Len Ikitau may well be Jones's first midfield priority, while the Wallabies have no shortage of quality outside backs.

Hodge's boot, however, may be enough to ensure he remains in the Wallabies' plans. Its range has often meant being entrusted with the hard jobs, including crunch penalty shots from distance.

Hodge missed three potential match-winning penalties in Rennie's first year in charge in 2020, two against Argentina and one against New Zealand. All those matches ended in draws. Hodge said he would have no hesitation lining up to the tee if Jones called upon him, having kicked well for the Rebels in the Super Rugby season.

"Yeah, it's something I'd love to do," he said. "I've enjoyed having the full-time goal-kicking duties and I feel like I've been kicking well there.

"But first job is to get in the squad, the 23 and then we'll go from there."

