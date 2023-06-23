Left Menu

Daniel Moriarty joins Yorkshire County Cricket Club on loan

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced the signing of the left-arm spinner Daniel Moriarty on loan from Surrey.

23-06-2023
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced the signing of the left-arm spinner Daniel Moriarty on loan from Surrey. Moriarty will be available for selection for the County Championship game against Gloucestershire at Headingley, on Sunday.

He will also be available for the next three four-day fixtures through July. There is also scope for an extended stay to the 24-year-old's stay with the county. Moriarty has played for South Africa at the Under-19 level, which is his mother's birth country, he played a Test and an ODI.

The left-arm spinner then made his way into Surrey's first team during the 2020 summer. He claimed a five-wicket haul in his first-class debut, against Middlesex in the Bob Willis Trophy. He followed that up with match figures of 11 for 224 to help seal victory over Sussex in the final round.

He finished as Surrey's leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast with 17, but his overall season heroics weren't enough as his team lost out to Nottinghamshire in the final. That was the second-best haul in the competition and the best by a spinner. Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, expressed his delight over the signing and said as quoted by Yorkshire Cricket, "Dan is a brilliant addition to the team and has impressed at Surrey. With Yorkshire's focus shortly turning to Championship cricket again, alongside the busy Blast schedule, it was important to add another addition to our bowling resources."

"Dan offers up another bow to our bowling attack and a further boost to our Championship campaign. Here at Yorkshire, we are always looking to improve our side and we have a talented group of players, with lots of competition for places and opportunities for everyone," Gough signed off. (ANI)

