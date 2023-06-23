Left Menu

World No.1 Carlsen's team SG Alpine Warriors beat Balan Alaskan Knights 9-7 in Global Chess

World number one Magnus Carlsens team SG Alpine Warriors emerged 9-7 victorious over Balan Alaskan Knights on the second day of the Global Chess League here on Friday.Norwegian Carlsen played his first game against Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time challenger for the world crown.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:49 IST
World No.1 Carlsen's team SG Alpine Warriors beat Balan Alaskan Knights 9-7 in Global Chess

World number one Magnus Carlsen's team SG Alpine Warriors emerged 9-7 victorious over Balan Alaskan Knights on the second day of the Global Chess League here on Friday.

Norwegian Carlsen played his first game against Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time challenger for the world crown. The match saw the two strongest players of the event making their first appearance in the Global Chess League. Carlsen is the reigning world champion in rapid and blitz while Nepomniachtchi is the two-time world champion candidate.

The game was largely calm, ending in a draw relatively quickly, which was not the case for the rest of the matches. Balan Alaskan Knights gained a significant advantage as Teimour Radjabov won with black, earning them four crucial points. Fortunately for the SG Alpine Warriors, they made a comeback with two victories, securing six points. After draws on two other boards, SG Alpine Warriors were leading 8-6.

Everything was hanging on the last game between Indian chess hope D Gukesh and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the 2021 rapid world champion. Abdusattorov made a strong push from the early stages, but Gukesh managed to hold his ground, ensuring his team's victory with a final score of 9-7. ''I had a small edge but it was largely even through. I wanted to play a more interesting game but this one went the way it did,'' said Carlsen, who also noted that he was excited to be part of this event.

