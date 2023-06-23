Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Olympics-No specific concerns for Sports minister as Paris 2024 targeted by investigation, new searches

French sports minister Amelie Oudea Castera says she is not too concerned by the investigations into alleged corruption surrounding the Paris 2024 Olympics, which took a new turn as two top officials were targeted by police searches on Friday. A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly were subject to searches.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Olympics-No specific concerns for Sports minister as Paris 2024 targeted by investigation, new searches

French sports minister Amelie Oudea Castera says she is not too concerned by the investigations into alleged corruption surrounding the Paris 2024 Olympics, which took a new turn as two top officials were targeted by police searches on Friday.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois and executive director of Games operations Edouard Donnelly were subject to searches. The source would not specify whether it was their homes that had been searched.

On Tuesday, the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee and those of its infrastructure partner were searched by police as part of investigations into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, prosecutors said. The national financial prosecutor's office (PNF) said the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided amid a preliminary investigation launched in 2017 into contracts made by the Summer Games' organising committee.

The headquarters of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for delivering Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure, were also being searched amid a preliminary investigation dating back to 2022, following an audit by the French Anti-Corruption Agency, the PNF added. "I have no specific concerns, the teams have cooperated fully with the investigation services, there are... a whole series of checks that have already been carried out by the Cour des Comptes (France's supreme audit court), by the French anti-corruption agency, I think that overall, we have a governance that is quite exemplary," Oudea Castera told Reuters after a ceremony presenting the Olympic flame relay at the Sorbonne university on Friday.

"Now it's time for the investigators to do their job, for the investigation to move forward, and for us to let the organising committee and its partner (SOLIDEO) to do their work in peace." The Olympics will take place from July 26-Aug. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023