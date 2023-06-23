Asia Road Racing Championship 2023: Honda Racing India team heads to Japan for Round 3

After following an impressive display of skills at the second round of the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to deliver their trailblazing performance at the Sportsland SUGO International Circuit (Japan) at the upcoming Round 3 this weekend. Halfway into the season, Honda Racing India with the end of round 2 has earned a total of 11 points so far in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and will forge ahead to raise the stakes higher in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc).

Commenting on the upcoming round, Yogesh Mathur, Director Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said," As we gear up for the upcoming Round 3 of the Asia Road Racing Championship at Japan, I'm confident that our IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team would put in the best efforts to improve the position in this round. Although Sportsland SUGO International Circuit is new for our riders, the teams' relentless efforts surely should give us good results. Furthermore, we will remain committed to supporting our riders as they strive for excellence and aim to make a mark in this prestigious championship. We look forward to witnessing their power-packed performance in Japan this weekend." Leading the ARRC charge in Asia Production (AP250) class and with an exhilarating display of racing prowess, is the experienced Kavin Samaar Quintal, the solo Indian team's rider who displayed consistent performance in the AP250cc in Round 2 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). Kavin was keen to make a forward step in Race 2 however; his race came to an unfortunate end when his bike encountered a technical issue in lap 2, leading him to retire to the pits. Despite this setback, Kavin managed to accumulate two points in Round 2 at the Sepang International Circuit, maintaining a presence within the top 15 in the overall championship standings.

Looking forward to Round 3 of the championship, Kavin Samaar Quintal said, "I am super excited for Round 3 of the Asia Road Racing Championship. With the competition intensifying and the stakes higher than ever, I am fully prepared to embrace the challenge head-on as we race at the iconic Sportsland SUGO International Circuit. I have dedicated myself to relentless practice and meticulous refinement of my skills, diligently learning from past errors to ensure their avoidance. I am determined to showcase my best performance on the track this weekend." Unfortunately, Mohsin Paramban will be missing all the action in this round of Japan due to an injury during the Domestic Honda India Talent Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery.

