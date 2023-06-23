England make strong start against Australia's 473 in women's Ashes Test, Tammy Beaumont unbeaten on 41

England made a strong start in their reply to Australia's 473 in the women's Ashes match with opener Tammy Beaumont's going strong on 41 and Heather Knight batting on 12 as they made 68 runs at the loss of one wicket at Tea on the second day of the one-off Test between the two sides. Beaumont seemed confident in the middle in England's first innings in the match being played at Trent Bridge.

At Tea, England were behind by 405 runs and still require quite a bit of effort to chase the total. Beaumont and Emma Lamb opened the innings for England and were tested were Australian pacers, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown.

Australian captain Alyssa Healy changed the bowling attack after a few overs and brought Annabel Sutherland into the attack. She did the job for her team and claimed the wicket of Emma Lamb (10) when England were 36.

England reached 50 run mark in 14 overs. Brief Scores: Australia 473 (Annabel Sutherland 137*; Ellyse Perry 99 and Sophie Ecclestone 5/129) vs England 68/1 (Tammy Beaumont 41*, Heather Knight 12*, Annabel Sutherland 1/14). (ANI)

