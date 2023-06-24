Left Menu

"There will be crashes...,": Mercedes F1 team driver George Russell on ban on tyre blankets

Formula 1 will ban tyre blankets for the 2024 season. Tyre blankets are used to keep the types warm up to a certain temperature which helps the drivers to find better grip while racing. Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell expressed his view on the decision he said, "There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it," as per the official website of Sky Sports.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:35 IST
"There will be crashes...,": Mercedes F1 team driver George Russell on ban on tyre blankets
Mercedes F1 team (Twitter: Photo/MercedesAMGF1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

As Formula 1 will ban tyre blankets for the 2024 season, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver George Russell said that "there will be crashes" if the controversial ban on tyre blankets be brought into force. Tyre blankets are a heated covering that helps maintain the optimal temperature of the tyres, allowing drivers to have improved grip during races. Russell said, "There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it," as per the official website of Sky Sports.

Tyre blankets enable teams to heat their tyres to 70*C for two hours before a session, providing drivers with a better grip at the start of a race or when coming out of the pits. According to the official website of Sky Sports, Mercedes driver George Russell said, "I would be very concerned for all the mechanics in the pit lane during a pitstop, I'd be very concerned for the out lap from a race in cold conditions. There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it."

As per the official website of Sky Sports, "In a bid to improve sustainability, Pirelli has been developing tyres that do not need pre-warming. Blanket-free wet tyres were introduced earlier this season - and raced for the first time at the Monaco GP - while drivers have been testing the dry-tyre versions." George Russell said, "If I'm being totally honest, I don't think we as a sport are at a position yet to bring these tyres into a racing scenario And I think there's a lot of work, expense, development going into these tyres. I feel like that could be put elsewhere."

As per the official website of Sky Sports, George Russell also elaborated on his performance in the Spanish Grand Prix, he said, "In hindsight, it probably wasn't tested in the right conditions at the right circuit. I think if you go to a circuit such as Barcelona, which is quite an aggressive tarmac, it was 40-odd degree track temperature, fully rubbered in from the race weekend. The tyres were very sketchy coming out of the pit lane, but by about Turn Five on the out lap, it was at a respectable level." While concluding he said, "If I compare that in contrast with the start of the year when I did one run in Jerez in 10-degree track temperature, it was extremely difficult getting out of the pits." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023