Senior Women Football C'ship: Haryana set up SF match with Odisha, Indian Railways to meet Tamil Nadu

As the curtain came down on the Group Stage matches of the Senior National Women's Football Championship, 2023, on Saturday, 24 June, a clear picture emerged on the semi-finals line-ups of the prestigious meet. In the penultimate rounds to be played on Monday, June 26, mighty Tamil Nadu, who swept Group A with five wins from five outings, will cross swords with Indian Railways in the day's first match. Later in the day, Group B winners Haryana will take on Odisha, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

On Saturday, at the GNDU main ground, Haryana needed only a point to edge Indian Railways in the battle for the top spot in Group B and they did exactly that. A 2-2 draw against Bengal was enough to take them to 13 points, a point ahead of the Railways. For Bengal, it was an inconsequential match as they were already out of the tournament. Yet they played their hearts out against Haryana and shot into the lead in the 23rd minute through Dular Marandi. Haryana, however, cancelled the lead a minute before halftime when redoubtable Rinu Rani found the equaliser.

In the second half, Bengal took the lead again, this time Player of the Match Mousumi Murmu put her team ahead in the 58th minute. But then, Haryana's Tannu scored in the 80th minute to take the one crucial point for her side. Earlier in the day, Railways took their tally of points to 12 with a narrow 1-0 win over Maharashtra. The losers fought well, but caved in five minutes before close when Yumnam Kamala Devi scored the all-important goal for the Railways. She was named the Player of the Match.

The other Group B match was of no consequence as both Manipur and Himachal Pradesh were already out of the tournament. Nevertheless, Manipur reduced the tie to a completely one-sided affair, winning the match 5-0. Yumlembam Pakdi Devi, Irom Prameshwori Devi and Maibam Nandeshwori Devi scored a goal each, while Oinam Babita Devi struck twice and was later adjudged the Player of the Match. (ANI)

