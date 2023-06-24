Left Menu

Lance is showing speed in car: Aston Martin F1 racer Fernando Alonso on teammate

According to the official website of Formula 1, Alonso said, "I think Lance is showing the speed in the car, the commitment. We saw at the beginning of the year as well, racing with a broken hand and things like that; you only see this when you really have passion for something that you're doing."

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:59 IST
Lance is showing speed in car: Aston Martin F1 racer Fernando Alonso on teammate
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll (Twitter: Photo/AstonMartinF1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso heaped praise on teammate Lance Stroll. According to the official website of Formula 1, in a recent interview, Fernando Alonso praised his teammate saying, "I think Lance is showing the speed in the car."

In the pre-season, Lance Stroll fractured his wrist in a cycling accident, which later affected his races. Stroll failed to reach his true potential because of his injuries. Fernando Alonso has taken six podiums and 117 points this year, compared to Stroll's 37 points and a best finish of P4.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Alonso said, "I think Lance is showing the speed in the car, the commitment. We saw at the beginning of the year as well, racing with a broken hand and things like that; you only see this when you really have passion for something that you're doing." He added, "I know Lance from 2012 - actually, I met him here in Montreal in one of the Ferrari events when he was in the Ferrari Driver Academy," said Alonso, who took P2 in Montreal as Stroll recovered from P16 to P9 at the flag."

The two-time world champion said, "I think we saw many times in the past sparks of Lance, in wet qualifying, in races, at the starts, Lap 1 performance, these kinds of things that are outstanding, and then, some other weekends that the result was not coming, or you get in a bad loop in qualifying, so something like that, and then the weekend is a little bit compromised." Further, as per the official website of Formula 1, Alonso stated, "I think, for Lance, the most important thing now is to get the consistency, weekend after weekend. That consistency is going to be the next step in his career, to be constantly fighting for the top five and then at the end of the year, you see the amount of points that you gain when you get all the weekends right."

"With the motivation, the commitment that he has, and the team that Aston Martin is building now, I think it's a matter of time that this will come," he signed off saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023