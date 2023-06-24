"Sanju is yet to realise his potential, would be disappointed if he doesn't finish off his career all guns blazing": Ravi Shastri

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri said that Sanju Samson is yet to realise his potential and added that he wants to see atleast two left-handed batters in India's top six for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held at home in its entirety this year. The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to be played in India between October and November 2023. While Men in Blue possess a number of big names, they have had a mixed run in the format of late. Since December 2022, they have won two and lost two ODI series.

Shastri supported the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the ODI setup. He believed that the batter was yet to realize his potential at the international level, and it would be a disappointment if the same were not to happen. "There is Sanju (Samson), who I believe is yet to realise his potential," Shastri said as quoted by ICC to The Week.

"He is a match-winner. There is something that is missing. I will be disappointed if he does not finish his career all guns blazing. It is like when I was the coach, I would have been disappointed if Rohit Sharma had not played in my side as a regular Test player. Hence, his opening the batting. I feel similar with Sanju," he added. Shastri also felt that the side could strike the right balance by going with a left-right combination. He wanted to see as many as two left-handers in their top six.

"You need to strike the right balance. Do you think a left-hander will make a difference at the top? It does not have to be opening, but in the top three or four. You have to weigh all those options. Ideally, in the top six, I would like to see two left-handers." Shastri added that there was serious left-handed talent in the country, ready to replace any senior player in the side.

"You have Ishan Kishan. In the wicketkeeping department, you have Sanju. But the left-handers, you have (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, Tilak Varma. There is enough left-handed talent that can replace any senior player at the moment," said the former coach. The former all-rounder also wanted India's ODI side to form a pool of 15-20 young players and keep them involved with the senior side. Shastri opined that there were a lot of injuries in the international setup and it was best if India had backup strategies.

"There are so many youngsters. There is Jaiswal and, I might miss out a few here, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera. There is (Sai) Sudharsan, who played so well in the (Indian Premier League 2023) final. There is Jitesh Sharma," said Shastri. "Among the bowlers, there is a crop of young fast bowlers. Quite a few, there is Mukesh [Kumar], names do not come to my mind now. But, there are at least four or five who can be groomed around that 135kmph-140kmph mark. So I am not worried about the talent in white-ball."

"You have a lot of injuries these days. I always like a pool of 15-20. You should always be prepared, you should have a plan B, plan C," he concluded. (ANI)

